Mumbai: Both Shiv Sena factions seek BMC's nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Both Shiv Sena factions have submitted applications to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in order to organise the annual Dussehra rally in this city's renowned Shivaji Park, according to a municipal official. Bal Thackeray, the founder of the Shiv Sena, established the custom of having the Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Dadar neighborhood's Shivaji Park.

BMC received an application on October 1 from MLA Sada Sarvankar, belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, and another application from the Shiv Sena (UBT) central office on October 7, the official told PTI. We have received two applications for the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park, the official said. Dussehra festival will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

Last year also, the rival Sena camps led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray had filed applications seeking permission to hold the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground. The civic body had denied permission to both the factions citing law and order concerns.

Thereafter, the Bombay High Court in September 2022 granted permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park on October 5 last year. The Shinde camp last year held its rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.