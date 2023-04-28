Mumbai bound IndiGo flight delayed due to non-arrival of pilot

Passengers traveling from Mumbai had a distressing experience when Indigo flight 6E-2518 was scheduled to take off from Mumbai to Delhi but the pilot did not arrive.

In this video, the passengers sitting in the plane at an airport in Mumbai were waiting for the plane to take off, but due to the non-arrival of the pilot, the plane could not take off for several hours. Neither the passengers were given any information about the delay nor were they told that the flight would not even take off.

Earlier in a day, An IndiGo flight from Mumbai-Delhi was delayed because of bad weather conditions, said the airline in a statement, According to the statement, the passengers were served food as the flight was prepared. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the statement said.