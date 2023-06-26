Mumbai: Building collapse in Ghatkopar injures 4; 3rd incident within 2 days

A distressing incident unfolded on Monday morning, as a section of a building in the Ramabai Ambedkar colony of Ghatkopar East collapsed, resulting in injuries to four family members. Fortunately, BMC officials have provided reassurance by informing the news agency ANI that the condition of the injured individuals is now stable. This incident marks yet another unfortunate occurrence of a partial structural collapse.

Among the injured individuals, the identities have been confirmed as Mahadev Khilare (50), Sunita Khilare (42), Rohit Khilare (23), and Vaibhav Khilare (20). These four individuals suffered injuries in the incident.