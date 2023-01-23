Mumbai: Building collapses in Girgaon killing 8-year-old girl
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2023 12:30 PM 2023-01-23T12:30:39+5:30 2023-01-23T12:32:07+5:30
An 8-year-old girl who was injured in a building collapse yesterday was declared dead at 1:30 a.m. today, reports from ANI stated. The builder and contractor have been booked for negligence.
On Sunday, material from an under-construction building fell on a girl in Girgaon, south Mumbai. The incident occurred in Girgaon's Kattar Lane. The girl was sent to a private hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she succumbed to her injuries.
Maharashtra | Part of an under-construction building collapsed in Kattar Lane, Girgaon. One person got injured: BMC— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023
"The incident occurred at Shripati Jewels building at Kattar lane in Girgaon around 8 pm. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits," he said.