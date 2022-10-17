Mumbai bypolls a cakewalk for Shiv Sena-UBT nominee as BJP opts out

Mumbai, Oct 17 In a major last-minute political development, Maharashtra's ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday stepped out of the fray in the by-elections to the Andheri East Assembly constituency.

This paves the way for a smooth election for Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party nominee Rutuja Ramesh Latke on November 3.

Hours after the announcement by state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, candidate Murji Patel withdrew his nomination papers on Monday evening - the last date for withdrawal.

Bawankule also assured that Patel would not contest as an independent or rebel, while Latke welcomed the development.

The BJP's change of heart came after appeals from a MLA of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, and other leaders from different parties.

Latke thanked the BJP, NCP MNS and others for the move, saying that after the elections, she would work wholeheartedly for the development of Andheri East and fulfil her late husband Ramesh Latke's dreams.

State Congress President Nana Patole, NCP President Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sushma Andhare and others took jibes at the BJP for deciding to withdraw from the contest.

Patole wondered whether it was linked with the ensuing BCCI elections, Patil said that the BJP was scared of defeat, and Andhare claimed Latke's victory was guaranteed prompting the BJP to leave the contest.

However, Raj Thackeray thanked the BJP for its move saying it will uphold the old political traditions in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that after getting the requests from various quarters, he discussed the matter with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bawankule and other state and central BJP leaders before deciding to bow out.

He and other BJP leaders dismissed the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders' contentions and emphatically said that its nominee (Patel) would have romped home to victory by a huge victory margin.

