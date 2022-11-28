Mumbai cab driver arrested for masturbating in front of US women

A US national who is in India for work was sexually harassed in a cab by the driver on Saturday. DN Nagar police have arrested the driver, Yogendra Upadhyaya, under section 354 (A) and 509 of IPC. He was produced before a holiday court at Bandra on Sunday. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday afternoon on JP road in Andheri (west) while the complainant was traveling in the private cab. She was travelling to her residence in Mumbai after completing some work in a neighbouring district.

She and her acquaintances booked a private Innova car.Her acquaintances got down before Andheri. She was seated in the front seat next to the driver who allegedly started masturbating. She asked him to stop the car on JP road and, with the help of passersby, she managed to catch hold of him. Police were alerted by passersby and the accused and complainant were brought to the DN Nagar police station.