Mumbai Mega Block on March 10, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central, Harbour Line On Sunday; Check Details

On Sunday, March 10th, 2024, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division has scheduled a significant mega block. This block will encompass essential maintenance activities across multiple crucial sections of the railway lines. This undertaking will impact train services along specific routes within the division. Detailed information regarding the affected areas and the respective timings has been provided for commuters' convenience.

Central Line Mega Block Update:

Schedule: Trains running between Vidyavihar and Thane stations will be affected from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Impact: Mail and Express trains departing from or arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) during this time can expect delays of 10-15 minutes.

Harbour Line Mega Block Update:

Schedule: Trains on both UP and DOWN Harbour lines between Mankhurd and Nerul stations will be halted from 11:15 AM to 4:15 PM.

Impact: Passengers travelling between CSMT Mumbai and Panvel/Belapur/Vashi via Harbour Line should be aware of these cancellations

Furthermore, a mega block will be conducted on the Western Railway between Borivali and Bhayandar from Saturday night, 11:30 PM, to Sunday morning, 3:30 AM. However, there will be no block on Sunday during the day.

In summary, the Western Railway will not have any blocks on Sunday, but there will be a four-hour block on the Harbour Line and a mega block on the Central Railway affecting services between Vidyavihar and Thane. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and consider alternative modes of transportation during the specified block periods.