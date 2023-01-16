Mumbai: Centre asks Maha govt to help redevelop chawls on nine NTC mill lands

The Centre has asked the state government to help redevelop chawls on nine National Textile Corporation (NTC) mill lands in the Mumbai city spread over 14 acres.

Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal held meetings with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) for the redevelopment of the chawls that comprise 2,062 residential nd commercial units. Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar and BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambhkar from Wadala-Naigaon assembly constituency were present at the meeting.

NTC does not have expertise to carry out redevelopment of chawls which are old and dilapidated and in dangerous condition. He emphasised that redevelopment is not a precursor to commercial redevelopment of NTC mill lands in the city, Goyal said.

Goyal said that of 11 chawls, six are cessed buildings. We have asked for the conversion of the non-cessed buildings to cessed so their redevelopment becomes easy, he said. State urban development officials said that recently in the case of 454 buildings (388 MHADA and 65 BMC) it framed a new section 33(24) under section 33 of DCPR 2034 [offering slightly less than 33(7)]; a similar option could be created for the five non-ceased buildings, TOI reported.

