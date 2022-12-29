Mumbai: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak & Venugopal Dhoot sent to judicial custody till Jan 10 in loan fraud case

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot were sent to judicial custody until January 10 as the CBI did not seek further custody for interrogation in the bank fraud case. The CBI sought for them to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A special court had on Wednesday extended their CBI custody until today.

In a FIR filed in 2019, the CBI named the Kochhars and Dhoot as accused, along with entities Nupower Renewables (NRL), headed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd. (VIEL), and Videocon Industries Limited.