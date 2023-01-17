Mumbai: City's AQI level breaches 306 mark, mercury at 15.71°C

The temperature in the city has dipped, with the season's lowest reaching 13.8 °C on Sunday. With the mercury dip, the air quality in Mumbai has also taken a hit, as the city's AQI surpassed that of Delhi's later on Monday; smog in the city has also affected visibility. On Tuesday morning, the AQI in the city was 306. Meanwhile, the pollutant concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were 128 and 176, respectively.

The Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 100; 100 to 200 is considered moderate; 200 to 300 is bad; 300 to 400 is extremely poor; and 400 to 500 or more is considered severe.

In its daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city and suburbs would have mostly clear skies. The low and high temperatures are expected to be approximately 28 °C and 16 °C, respectively.

The current temperature in the city is 15.71 °C, the humidity percentage is 98%, and the precipitation rate is 0%.