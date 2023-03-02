Mumbai civic body raises retirement age of medical teachers

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2023 10:44 AM

ir="ltr">The Municipal Medical Teachers Association (MMTA) has decided to protest after the BMC approved the proposal of increasing the retirement age of medical teachers from 62 to 64. This decision has led to frustration among all the medical teachers it will affect their promotions and it is a one-sided decision taken by the municipal commissioner.

Dr Ravindra Deokar, Secretary, MMTA said the decision is unacceptable, stating that the solution to the vacant positions is not age extension but time-bound promotions and recruitments through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. They argue that if senior staff are given an extension, it will further delay the promotion prospects of those waiting and that the attrition rate is highest among assistant professors as their career advancement is slow in civic colleges. According to the MMTA, retirements wouldn't lead to loss of PG seats as associated professors can be promoted as additional professors who are accorded the same status and can admit as many PG students under them.