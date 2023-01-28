Mumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide

The Mumbai Coastal Road project is 70% complete in the city's south, according to Mumbai Metro corporation MD Ashwini Bhide on Saturday. The first phase of the ambitious project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of 29.2 km is nearly finished.

The coastal road would run along the city's western coast, connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north, and is being implemented in two phases.

After completion, the coastal road is expected to reduce travel time by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent.

"Progress status of @mybmcCoastalRd (South) being implemented by @mybmc from Princess street flyover to BWSL. 70% work completed," MMRC MD Bhide tweeted.

Progress status of @mybmcCoastalRd (South) being implemented by @mybmc from Princess street flyover to BWSL. 70% work completed. pic.twitter.com/83jzspaTz7 — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) January 28, 2023

The BMC has undertaken construction work on the Mumbai Coastal Road project to reduce traffic congestion in the city and save Mumbaikars' time. The authorities are optimistic about meeting the November 2023 deadline.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project stretches up to 10.58 km and has 2.07 km long twin tunnels. This would be Mumbai’s second twin tunnel; the first twin tunnels are part of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur.

The alignment begins at BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, next to the Princess Street Flyover, and connects to the Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side.

Along the route, there are three interchanges for motorists to enter and exit the Coastal Highway. The cost of the project that took off in 2018 was estimated at Rs 12,700 crore. Since then, due to delays, it has escalated.

The average speed on Mumbai’s roads is around 20–21 kmph. On the Mumbai Coastal Road, it is estimated to be around 75 kmph for cars, similar to that on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.