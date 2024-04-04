Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel Witnesses First Accident After Inauguration (Watch Video)

Mumbai's Costal Road tunnel Observed its first accident as a black Toyota vehicle collided with the corner wall near Cross Passage. Both the driver and a rear passenger emerged unharmed. Live CCTV monitoring from the Priyadarshani Park Control room detected an issue inside the tunnel, with the vehicle halting near CP-5 around 12:42 PM.

A call was placed from the nearest Emergency Call Box (ECB) at approximately 12:43 PM, reporting a car accident near CP-5 in the tunnel. The Operator at the Local Operation Maintenance Room (LOMR) promptly received and reviewed the call, informing the relevant department. The rescue team, accompanied by marshals, quickly assembled at the incident site and notified the Towing VAN by 12:46 PM.

The Towing Van arrived at the location by 12:54 PM. Marshals managed traffic and swiftly cleared two lanes to facilitate vehicle movement and prevent tunnel congestion. According to the driver's statement, the accident resulted from a loose steering wheel. The driver reported the vehicle's speed to be approximately 60 km/h at the time of the incident. The Towing vehicle removed the car from the tunnel by 01:29 PM. The car sustained significant damage. Full traffic operations inside the tunnel resumed by 1:30 PM.

The accident caused an oil spillage inside the tunnel, which was promptly cleared by the team. TMCS Systems such as ECB, CCTV, and LOMR Control room remained operational.