Mumbai Commuter's Death Prompts Negligence Charges Against RPF Constable and MSF Jawan at Reay Road Station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and a Maharashtra Security Force jawan were recently booked by the Government Railway Police for negligence after they did not provide medical assistance to a man suffering from a brain haemorrhage that led to his death the following day.

The police said a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the RPF constable identified as Vijay Khandekar and MSF jawan Mahesh Andale. According to the police, the dead man was identified as Allauddin Mujahid, a salesman from Sewri. Mujahid boarded a train to go to his workplace at about 2.13 pm on February 14 to go to the Masjid shop where he worked.

After he felt some discomfort, Mujahid got off the train at Reay Road railway station on the Harbour line of the Mumbai suburban railway and sat on a bench at platform number 2. He collapsed at the railway station.

An officer said, “After scanning CCTV cameras, it came to light that the two personnel instead of providing him medical assistance, took his body and placed it in the luggage department of a train.”

His body was recovered on February 15 at the Goregaon railway station after which an accidental death report was registered and an inquiry was initiated.“While his post-mortem report revealed that he died due to brain haemorrhage, it also came to light that the two personnel did not provide him medical assistance immediately,” said the officer.