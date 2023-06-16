Mumbai: Congress to hold programmes under Mohabbat ki Dukan to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on June 19

Mumbai city Congress will hold programmes under the name Mohabbat ki Dukan to mark the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi on June 19. According to a report of Indian Express, During the programme, the party workers will interact with people of each ward to discuss the issues they face and find a solution.

Announcing the decision, newly elected city Congress chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad said, Our leader Rahul Gandhi walked in Bharat Jodo Yatra with a message to unite the country. We will celebrate his birthday on June 19 in every ward of Mumbai by setting up Mohabbat ki Dukan. Our workers will hold discussions with people in these wards on people’s issues. We will understand them and we will try to solve them. She was speaking at a rally organised to mark her taking over the city unit president’s post.