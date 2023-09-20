Mumbai: Cook gives electric shock to woman for being rude

A case of attempted culpable homicide has been filed against a 25-year-old cook in this location. The cook is accused of administering an electric shock to his female employer and physically assaulting her, citing her rude behavior as the reason, police said.

Rajkumar Singh, the accused, has been absconding after the alleged incident two days ago, said an official of Amboli police station. The incident took place at a high-rise in suburban Andheri. As per Bethsheba Morris Sheth, a school teacher, when she woke up from her siesta on Sunday afternoon, she found Singh standing over her holding two live wires. He held the ends of the wires to the sides of her head, giving her a shock, and also bashed her up, she said in the complaint.

Her 11-year-old son, who was in the adjacent room and heard her screams, rushed in. However, she instructed him to return and lock himself inside, as she was concerned that Singh might harm the boy as well, as reported by Sheth to the police. Following this, Singh offered his apologies, explaining that his actions were driven by anger due to her perceived rudeness towards him, and he subsequently left the apartment, according to the complainant's account. Police registered an FIR against Singh under section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code and search is on for the accused, the official said.