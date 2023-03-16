Mumbai cops detain 2 for trying to 'bribe & blackmail' Fadnavis' wife

Mumbai, March 16 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed a political plot to frame him a day after his banker-singer wife Amruta Fadnavis, lodged a police complaint accusing a father-daughter duo of bribe-blackmail, here on Thursday.

Moving swiftly, the Malabar Hill Police Station detained the two persons a bookie, Anil Jaisinghani, and his daughter Aniksha, a professional designer from Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

They have been booked under IPC Section 120(B), and Prevention of Corruption Act Section 8 and 12, and further investigations are on.

Fadnavis said that his wife Amruta came in touch with Aniksha for nearly one-and-half years.

She (Aniksha) had visited the Fadnavis home and had tried to give a bribe of Rs One Crore and when they did not fall for it, resorted to threats and blackmail.

Anishka had given Amruta some designer clothes and jewellery to be promoted at her social and public shows.

Later, Fadnavis said that Aniksha allegedly tried to lure Amruta by revealing that her father was passing on information about bookies to the police, and said Fadnavis could make money by directing the police to either ignore or act against those bookies, and they would show them more routes to rake in money.

She also allegedly offered Rs 1 crore to them to help get her father off the hook in a case, and sensing a trap, Amruta had blocked her off.

A couple of days later, Aniksha sent some video clips, voice and text messages to Amruta from an unknown manner.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, raised the issue in the assembly, after which Fadnavis said he has ordered a probe into the incident.

