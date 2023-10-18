Mumbai: Couple killed by woman's father over interfaith marriage

A 50- year-old man, his son and another person have been arrested by Mumbai police and three minors detained for allegedly murdering the man's daughter and son-in-law in a case of so-called honour killing, a police official said.

Reportedly, Gora Raeesuddin Khan, aged 50, is accused of having allegedly orchestrated the killing of the couple, with assistance from his son and the son's friend. The motive behind this act is believed to be his dissatisfaction with his daughter's marriage to Karan Ramesh Chandra, as stated by the official.

Chandra's body was found in suburban Govandi last Saturday. As his wife Gulnaz too was missing, suspicion fell on her father Gora Khan, he said. Khan allegedly confessed to have killed the couple with the help of others as they had married against his wishes.

Gulnaz's body was soon recovered from Navi Mumbai. Gora Khan, his son Salman and Salman's friend Kaif Khan were arrested for murder and remanded in police custody till October 27 while further investigation is underway, the official added.