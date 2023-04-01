Mumbai court rejects bail application of bookie Anil Jaisinghani in Amruta Fadnavis threat case

A sessions court here rejected the bail application of suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a case of alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis, Jaisinghani was arrested by the Mumbai police from Gujarat on March 20.

The accused had sought bail on the grounds of parity as his daughter, Aniksha Jaisinghani, a co-accused in the case, has been granted bail. His lawyer, Manan Sanghai, had also cited Anil Jaisinghani's medical condition while arguing for his bail. Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar had opposed the bail plea saying that the entire conspiracy was planned for Anil Jaisinghani.

The SPP said there was a need to consider the role of the applicant. Can't say that since one accused has been granted bail, he, too, should be released on bail, he said. The prosecution had further argued that the accused was absconding in many of the offences registered against him and hence his nature also needs to be considered.

On Jaisinghani's health, the SPP argued that his medical report says his health condition is fine. After hearing both sides, additional sessions judge D D Almale rejected the bail plea.