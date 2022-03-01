Mumbai: Court rejects Neil Somaiya’s plea on pre-arrest bail

BJP leader Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail has been decided by a sessions court today. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail application has been rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court.

After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's allegations at a press conference that Neil Somaiya will be jailed, Neil Somaiya filed a petition in the court seeking pre-arrest bail. Sanjay Raut had alleged in a press conference that land was acquired at a lower price than the market price in many places through Nikon Infra.

At the press conference, he had alleged that Kirit Somaiya's son Neil Somaiya and Rakesh Wadhwan, the main accused in the PMC Bank scam, were involved. After this, Sanjay Raut had said that both father and son will go to jail. After this, Neil Somaiya had rushed to the Mumbai Sessions Court for pre-arrest bail. Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail hearing has been completed. A decision on whether pre-arrest bail would be granted to Neil Somaiya was to be announced today. Shiv Sena along with Kirit Somaiya, Neel Somaiya and BJP had taken notice of this decision. Neil Somaiya's pre-arrest bail has been rejected by a court today.