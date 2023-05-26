Mumbai: CR to increase supply of bottled drinking water at railway station

Central Railway has started taking proactive measures to meet the increasing demand of drinking water during the summer season. Therefore, the CR have 9 more brands of bottled drinking water to be stocked and sold on railway stations and premises to meet the ever increasing demand for drinking water especially in the summer season. These brands are regularly checked and certified by competent authority.

These brands of bottled drinking water have been permitted to be sold in addition to Railneer which is Indian Railway’s brand of bottled drinking water with manufacturing and bottling facility at Ambernath (Mumbai), Bhusaval and other places. At present due to summer season, there is increased demand of water hence railneer supply is becoming inadequate. Hence 9 other approved brands have been permitted by railways to be sold at stations.

According to Dr Shivraj Manaspure, the Chief Public Relations Officer, the nine additional brands include Oxymore Aqua, Rococco, Health Plus, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, Sun Rich, Elvish, and Eionita. In the event of a shortage of Railneer, station stall operators, pantry car managers, and authorized vendors will be empowered to sell these alternative brands of packed drinking water.In the event of a shortage of Railneer, station stall operators, pantry car managers, and authorized vendors will be empowered to sell these alternative brands of packed drinking water.