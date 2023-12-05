Mumbai: CR to run 12 extra local services on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

In preparation for the surge of commuters expected on B R Ambedkar's death anniversary, known as Mahaparinirvan Din, the Central Railway announces the operation of 18 special long-distance trains to and from Mumbai, along with an additional 12 local services in the city. Additional personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) are being deployed at Dadar and other stations in Mumbai.

To accommodate the increased movement of people on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Central Railway is set to run 18 special long-distance trains (eight toward Mumbai and 10 departing from Mumbai). Additionally, 12 extra suburban services will be deployed to facilitate local transportation from various locations.

An additional 140 personnel of the RPF and 250 personnel of the GRP are being deployed at Dadar station on Tuesday and Wednesday, besides the deployment of 24 extra personnel of the RPF each at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kalyan stations, a release said. People from various corners of Maharashtra and other states visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on December 6 every year to pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary. For easy flow of public, extra commercial staff- 40 at Dadar, 20 at CSMT, and 10 each at Kalyan and LTT stations - will be deployed, as per the release issued by the Central Railway.

To enhance passenger services during the observed days, additional enquiry counters and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) facilities will be operational at Chaityabhoomi. Moreover, two extra UTS counters will be available at Dadar and CSMT stations. To keep passengers informed, automated announcements about the trains will be regularly broadcast, and details about the special trains will be accessible through both the official Railways app and private applications. Help desks will also be established at CSMT and Dadar stations for further assistance.