Mumbai: Custom seizes gold biscuits hidden in man's stomach

It is a common occurrence for customs officials to confiscate undeclared gold and cash at airports. However, in a recent incident, a 30-year-old man has taken things to a whole new level. On Thursday, a man named Intizar Ali, who was travelling from Dubai, was apprehended at Mumbai Airport for allegedly smuggling 240 grams of gold by swallowing seven gold biscuits.

The individual was brought to a hospital for a medical check-up, during which the gold biscuits concealed in his stomach were retrieved.

According to sources, Ali was placed on a diet high in fibre and was instructed to consume twelve bananas a day. Subsequently, all seven gold biscuits were eventually passed from his body in a natural manner.

After the investigation, Ali admitted to consuming the gold biscuits to avoid paying customs duty. Consequently, Ali has been charged under the Customs Act and is currently being interrogated by customs officials.