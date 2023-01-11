Mumbai: Customs official seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore

On Sunday, Mumbai Airport Customs seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.5 crore from an Indian passenger travelling to Dubai. The currency notes included US dollars, British pounds, Rials, and Dirhams. The foreign cash was hidden between the side walls of two fruit cartons, according to Customs sleuths. The passenger was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

According to a customs official, the accused, named Khateeb Rahim, is a Karnataka resident who was on his way to Dubai. During interrogation, Khateeb confessed that a Saifullah R, his relative, had instructed him to take the currency and deliver it. Officials are now searching for his relative.

According to reports, Rahim was intercepted by officials after being profiled. For smuggling significant amounts of foreign currency notes, he was charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.