Mumbai: Customs officials seizes gold and foreign currency worth crores in 3 separate cases

The Customs department has seized gold and foreign currency worth crores from different passengers at the Mumbai airport, the officials said.

According to the Customs officials, the department seized 2.8-kilogram gold worth Rs 1.44 crore from the possession of three passengers coming from Sharjah, Bahrain and Dubai.

Meanwhile, the officials also nabbed two other persons carrying AED 90,000 (Arab Emirates Dirham-Arab currency) and USD 90,000 from the possession of two other men departing to Muscat and Dubai respectively.

On 8-9 Feb 2023, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized around 2.8 Kg gold valued at Rs.1.44 Crore across 3 different cases and 90,000 AED & 90,000 USD, totally valued at Rs.92.43 Lakh in 2 different cases, an official statement read.