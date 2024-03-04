Mumbai Customs Seize Gold Valued at Rs 1.66 Crore Over Four Days at International Airport - Watch Videos

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2024 06:11 PM2024-03-04T18:11:09+5:302024-03-04T18:13:11+5:30

The Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold worth Rs 1.66 crore in 10 different cases over four ...

Mumbai Customs Seize Gold Valued at Rs 1.66 Crore Over Four Days at International Airport - Watch Videos | Mumbai Customs Seize Gold Valued at Rs 1.66 Crore Over Four Days at International Airport - Watch Videos

Mumbai Customs Seize Gold Valued at Rs 1.66 Crore Over Four Days at International Airport - Watch Videos

The Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold worth Rs 1.66 crore in 10 different cases over four days at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The Airport Commissionarate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, a washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and other clothes of passengers from March 1 to 4, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III posted on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Watch Videos:

While examining the luggage of the suspected passengers, officials found gold concealed in small packets of butter, handkerchiefs and other clothes 

Open in app
Tags :CsmiaCsmiaMumbai AirportMumbai customsMumbai customs zone iii