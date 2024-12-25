Mumbai: Cyber Police Register Case Against 12 Social Media Users Over Misleading Video of Devendra Fadnavis's Naxalism Speech

Cyber police have filed a case against 12 unidentified social media users for posting or sharing a doctored video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent speech on Naxalism. A 30-year-old man filed a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber, prompting the registration of a case for 'misinformation leading to public disturbance', defamation, and other related offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, an official said on Tuesday.

Fadnavis delivered the speech during the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature, where he stated that Naxalites reject the Constitution of India and democracy, aiming to establish a parallel state.

The edited video removed the initial part referencing the Naxalites, making it appear as though the chief minister was claiming that he himself did not believe in the Constitution and democracy, the police official said.

It was circulated on X, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. The video was designed to incite societal unrest, hurt the sentiments of specific groups, and create a law and order situation in the state, the official said.

A probe has been initiated to identify the persons responsible for manipulating the original video and circulating it, the police official said.