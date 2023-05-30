Mumbai: Dadar Station Platform Numbers To Undergo Massive Change

Dadar one of the busiest stations in Mumbai is all set for a major revamp. According to reports, the authorities are mulling changing platform numbers to put an end to commuters’ confusion caused by identical platform numbers on both Central Railway and Western Railway.

Therefore, in order to tackle the confusion, both the Western and Central Railways have agreed upon the proposed change, confirmed an official. Currently, Dadar station comprises a total of 15 platforms, with seven belonging to the Western Railway (WR) and eight to the Central Railway (CR). However, both sections have platform numbers that start from one, leading to frequent confusion, especially among outstation passengers. A senior CR official said that while the WR platforms will retain their current 1-7 numbers, the platforms under the CR jurisdiction will be renumbered and start from 8 and end at 15 for a clear distinction.