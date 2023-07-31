Mumbai: Doctor commits suicide at TB hospital with drug injection

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old doctor, identified as Dr. Adinath Patil from Jalgaon, allegedly took his own life by injecting himself with a drug at the civic-run Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri, Mumbai. Dr. Patil was pursuing an MD degree at KEM Hospital in Parel. The incident occurred on Sunday while he was on duty at the TB Hospital in Sewri.

On Monday morning, Dr. Patil was found unconscious in the hospital's restroom, which reserved two wards for KEM Hospital patients undergoing tuberculosis treatment. Despite being rushed to KEM Hospital, he was declared dead. The police recovered a syringe and two vials of the drug used in the alleged suicide. An accidental death case has been registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station, as per the reports.