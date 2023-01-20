Mumbai: Eastern freeway witnesses heavy traffic due to newly installed speed breakers

Due to newly installed speed breakers before the tunnel, there is heavy traffic on The Eastern Freeway.

According to reports, snarls are being observed all the way up to Mankhurd.

The Eastern Freeway will have regular blocks at night from January 23 until May as part of the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), as per Mumbai traffic police.

The freeway will be closed to traffic for two days, from midnight to 5 a.m. on January 23, as well as from February 6 to 11 and February 13 to 18. It will be closed from March 3 to 6, March 10 to 18, March 21 to 25, and March 30 to 31. The freeway will also be closed from April 4 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22, and 26 to 28. It will be closed on May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30. This will take the total number of days on which the freeway will be closed to 59, according to the traffic order.