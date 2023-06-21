Mumbai: ED raids premises of Uddhav Thackery's aide in BMC Covid scam

In connection with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) COVID Scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across several locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. The searches were carried out on Uddhav Thackeray's close associates and his son Aaditya Thackeray. A day after the Maharashtra government authorised an inquiry into the alleged scam, the raids have taken place.

According to TV reports, the raids are underway at 16 premise across the city. The raids are being conducted on premises of Suresh Chavan. Reports also conducted raids at premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) Youth leader and an IAS officer.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday granted approval for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged “irregularities” worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday night stated that the SIT will be headed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.