Mumbai: Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by speeding motorcycle in Goregaon East

A tragic incident unfolded on October 11, claiming the life of a 69-year-old man who was struck by a motorcycle as he walked along the road in Goregaon East. The collision occurred at 4:20 pm on the Western Express Highway, near a bus stop beneath the Virvani Skywalk bridge.

Following this unfortunate incident, a case has been filed at Aarey-Sub police station under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC Act, and 134 (1) (criminal action for any injury or death) and 134 (B) (abetment of assault) of the Motor Vehicle Act on October 12.

The victim, identified as Lumaji Jambhulkar, hailed from Tungarl, Lonavala, and was walking alongside the road when a motorcyclist (MH 04 HB 5593) approached at high speed and collided with him. Jambhulkar suffered head injuries and was promptly taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, West. Despite medical efforts, the doctors declared him deceased on October 12, according to reports.

The police subsequently identified the victim as Lumaji Jambhulkar, and his body was recognized by his daughter, residing at Shankar Nagar, Albert Compound, Malad East. Following a post-mortem examination, the police released the body to his daughter, while the accused, Xavier D'Souza (45), an employee at a private company in Goregaon East, was taken into custody.