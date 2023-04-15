Mumbai experiences surge in Covid-19 cases, 1702 active cases reported

The health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has released a report stating that Mumbai recorded 266 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The total number of infections in the city has now risen to 1,160,309, according to the report.

In recent times, the city has been experiencing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. As per the latest report, there are currently 1702 active cases of coronavirus infection in the city.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai between April 7 and April 14 was 0.0189 per cent, as per the available data. Moreover, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the city was recorded at 98.2 per cent during the same period.

As per the latest update, Mumbai has conducted a total of 188,20,634 Covid-19 tests to date. In the last 24 hours, 1,765 samples were collected for testing purposes.

The caseload doubling time is 3,551 days, as per civic data.

Starting from April 10, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks inside the civic-run hospitals. The BMC has also urged senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities to wear masks in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of April.