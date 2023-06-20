Mumbai family apprehended for alleged forced conversion attempt in Sangli

In Deshmukhwadi, located in Atpadi taluka, a group of women was assembled and coerced into reciting prayers of a specific religion with the intent of conversion. This incident occurred on Monday afternoon. The villagers have accused this act as an attempt to induce forced conversion. In response, the villagers apprehended three family members who had arrived from Mumbai and handed them over to the police.

The incident occurred in Deshmukhwadi on Monday. Upon receiving the information, the village youth gathered and interrogated the Mumbai-based family who had arrived with conversion intentions. A significant crowd had assembled at the scene. During the investigation of the family, religious materials pertaining to a specific faith were discovered. The three individuals, comprising a woman, a girl, and a man, were summoning the women of Deshmukhwadi for various reasons, coercing them into reciting prayers and narrating stories from the specific religion. The villagers apprehended the trio and handed them over to the Atpadi police for further action.

In a separate incident a few months ago in Atpadi, a hospital's practice of treating patients through mantras and prayers came to light. A case was filed against an individual involved in this matter. During that time, the issue of conversion gained significant attention. A massive protest march took place in Atpadi, and it also became a topic of discussion in the region.