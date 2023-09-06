Mumbai: Female lawyer accused of abetting Sudhir More's suicide seeks pre-arrest bail

A female lawyer from Mumbai who is suspected of aiding former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and corporator Sudhir Sayaji More in taking his own life has filed an anticipatory bail application with the sessions court in this city, describing the allegations against her as extremely vague.

The plea is likely to be heard on September 6. The body of the 62-year-old Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was found on rail tracks on September 1 near suburban Ghatkopar station. The former Mumbai corporator had been seen jumping in front of a local train heading for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

An offence under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) has been lodged against Nilima Chavan, an advocate by profession, at the Kurla Railway police station as a result of a complaint made by More's son. The complainant has alleged Chavan had caused a lot of harassment and mental agony by calling his father repeatedly over phone, leading to his suicide. In her pre-arrest bail plea, the accused has claimed she has been falsely implicated in the case.

It continued that the charges in the FIR are extremely vague and that no specific incident or reason was given to support any complicity in Chavan's suicide by Chavan. The former corporator, who oversaw communications for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in the Ratnagiri district, resided in the suburban Vikhroli neighbourhood of Parksite.