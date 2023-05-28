Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Breach Candy, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in high rise near Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday night has now been extinguished, informed officials. A Level-2 fire broke out in two flats on the 12th floor of the building. Following this, two people were rescued.

Fire confined to two flats on the 12th floor, of fourteen floored building near Breach Candy Hospital. Two lines including one line of highrise fire fighting vehicle and 1 small hose line of motor pump are in operation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade earlier said.

Reportedly some people are trapped inside the building and two people have been rescued from the 12th floor through the staircase," they earlier informed. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

