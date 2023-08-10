Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Lower Parel, no casualties reported

At around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, a fire broke out in an industrial complex in Lower Parel, Mumbai, but no one was injured, according to civic officials. The blaze took place in Saha and Nahar Industrial Estate on Sitaram Jadhav Road and is confined to a BEST substation, they said.

Three fire engines, two fire-tenders and three water jetties are at the site to douse the fire. Personnel from the BMC, police along with ambulances have been deployed. More details are awaited, an official said.

Yesterday, A fire broke out at a shop on the ground floor of the Chaman Chamber building near the Metro Cinema. The fire brigade has reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. The incident took place in a building near Metro Cinema in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The building has been evacuated. Fortunately, there were no casualties.