Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Mittal Estate in Andheri, no casualties reported

A fire breaks out at an industrial estate in Andheri East in Mumbai on evening No injuries have been reported as yet, the BMC said. As soon as the information was received, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one has been reported injured in this incident so far.

According to the civic body, a call regarding a fire was received at around 4:45 pm. The information was received regarding the fire at Mittal Industrial Estate, building no.5 at Andheri Kurla Road in Marol. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was rushed to the spot that declared it as a level-2 fire and eight fire engines were rushed to the spot for fire fighting operation.

The fire is confined to two galas on second floor of ground plus upper two floored industrial estate building Police and fire officials have reached the spot.