Mumbai: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Ghatkopar, no casualties reported

Fire broke out in a building in Suburban Ghatkopar here on afternoon, but there was no report of injury to anyone, officials said. The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of the ground-plus-six-storey 'Vishwas' building located in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an official said. Fire brigade personnel and police are at the spot and firefighting is on, he said.

Earlier a massive fire incident is said to have occured in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Several fire tenders are at the spot trying to control the blaze at One Avighna Park housing society. According to the preliminary information received from Mumbai Fire Brigade, it is a level 1 fire and was reported first at 10.45 am. The information further stated that thus far no injuries have been reported.