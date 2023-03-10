Mumbai: Fire breaks out in studio inside Film City

A major fire broke out in a studio in Film City here on Friday afternoon, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. There was no report of anyone getting injured as of now, he added.

The fire started around 4.30 pm, and eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, the official said.

The BMC said that the blaze has been termed as a level II fire. Fire is confined to ground floored film studio in an area about 2000 sq. feet in Goregaon film city, due to windflow fire spread to adjacent areas.