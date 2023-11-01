Mumbai: Fire in multi-storey building, no casualties reported

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire incident occurred in a 14-storey residential building located in the Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported as a result of the fire.

The blaze erupted at around 12.30 pm in a flat on the fifth floor of Sahajivan Tower located near Chembur-Santacruz link road flyover, a civic official said. The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, household articles and clothes in the flat, civic officials said.

An official confirmed that there were no injuries in the fire incident. In response to the blaze, four fire engines and additional firefighting equipment were promptly dispatched to the scene. They successfully extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes. At this time, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.