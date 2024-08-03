Mumbai Firing incident: Two Arrested, One Minor Detained in Mankhurd

Panic erupted in the Mumbai's Mankhurd area late last night following a firing incident. Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the event, along with a minor who has also been taken into custody. The suspects have been identified as Sohail Sheikh and Babu Ansari. Reports indicate that Babu has several prior criminal cases against him, which led to his exile from the city by the police; however, he continued to live there in secret.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 11 PM on Thursday night in Mankhurd. A dispute arose between Babu and the minor, during which the minor, in a fit of anger, grabbed a country-made pistol and fired at Babu. Fortunately, no one was injured in the exchange. The police have stated that they are actively investigating the matter.