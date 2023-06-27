Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena corporator's niece attacked by unidentified assailant

In a shocking incident, the niece of Bhaskar Khursange, a former Shiv Sena corporator associated with the Uddhav Group was attacked by an unidentified person in Dahisar East. The assailant, wearing a monkey cap, reportedly fled through the second-floor window of the residence after the attack.

According to the reports, the accused targeted the 18-year-old girl as she was heading towards the washroom on the second floor of her father's bedroom. Using a sharp weapon, the assailant inflicted wounds on her thigh, abdomen, hands, and neck. Promptly, the victim was rushed to a private hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Dahisar police have lodged a complaint against the unidentified attacker, charging them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 324, 452, and 455. Subsequently, an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

This distressing incident once again raises concerns regarding women's safety in the city.