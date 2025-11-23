Mumbai: Former U-16 Footballer Found Dead in Palghar Forest After Three-Day Search

A former Mumbai Under-16 football player, Sagar Sorti, was found dead in a forested area of Palghar last week, three days after he had been reported missing. Police believe the incident may be a suicide.

Sagar left his home on November 15, telling his family he was travelling to Pune for a football match. However, when relatives were unable to reach him the next day, they lodged a missing person complaint. His body was later discovered hanging from a tree in the Mendhavan Khind forest, and police identified him through his mobile phone.

Family members shared that Sagar had been experiencing significant mental stress for the past two years. They added that he had recently shown signs of withdrawal, even declining to get new clothes made for his younger brother’s upcoming wedding.

Authorities have registered an accidental death report at Kasa police station. The body has been sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.