Mumbai: Four booked for vandalising Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi's car

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against four unidentified individuals for vandalizing the car of former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi. This incident follows Dalvi's arrest on Wednesday for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Vikhroli Police in Mumbai stated on Thursday, "A case has been registered against four unknown people for vandalizing former Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi's car. Further investigation is underway," ANI quoted.

Datta Dalvi arrested for ‘objectionable’ remarks against CM Shinde

According to officials from Bhandup Police station, Dalvi was arrested on charges of using objectionable language against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station on Sunday.

A case has been registered against Dalvi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups), 153(b) (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts), and 504 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace).

Dalvi's Controversial Statements

"We all know that there is a 'Mindhe group' today. The Mindhe government was itself established with the axe of treachery. Had Dighe Saheb been alive today, he would have lashed Eknath Shinde with a whip. We have seen who Eknath Shinde was and what he was doing. He came close to Balasaheb, Balasaheb blessed him. Shinde also came close to Uddhavji, Uddhavji got him closer, and he committed such a great treachery. He betrayed himself and the party, using Hindu Hridayasamrat Balasaheb's name. *****, do you even know the meaning of Hindu Hridayasamrat?" Dalvi targeted CM Shinde during the public meeting.

Dalvi, currently affiliated with the Thackeray faction, served as the mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from 2005 to 2007 under the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance-led government. Prior to this, he was a corporator in the BMC for three successive terms.