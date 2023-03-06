Mumbai: Four injured after part of ceiling plaster falls on them

Four members of a family were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of their house collapsed on them at Police Camp in south Mumbai on early Monday.

All four were rushed to a civic-run hospital. They were discharged after first-aid as their injuries were minor and didn't need hospitalisation, a Fire Brigade official said.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 AM when the family members were asleep in their fourth-floor house in the Police Camp area in Tardeo, he said.