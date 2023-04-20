Mumbai: Gautam Adani meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Industrialist Gautam Adani met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai, party sources said. The meeting follows Pawar's recent statement that he is not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the charges made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

The two had a closed two-hour discussion. The details of this discussion have been kept extremely confidential. Hindenburg has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Adani.

Earlier Sharad Pawar said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period.

I am not completely opposed to the JPC there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. NCP chief also said he was not aware of the antecedents of United States-based Hindenburg Research, which has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani.