Mumbai: Girl riding pillion dies after crane hits motorcycle

On Sunday, a 15-year-old girl riding a pillion with her sister on a motorcycle driven by their friend was killed in a road accident on the Western Express Highway.

The accident occurred at 6 p.m. in Goregaon's NESCO area when the two-wheeler skidded after being hit by a crane. According to the police, all three people on the two-wheeler were not wearing helmets.

The crane driver, identified as Amar Singh Yadav by Vanrai police, was arrested after he fled the scene.

The deceased, Kirti Yadav, was a Class X student from Naigaon in the Vasai taluk, according to the police. They said she and her elder sister, Mamta, had come to Santa Cruz to attend a religious procession.

"After the event, the sisters decided to leave for home when their male friend Akshay Poojari offered to drop them at Borivali railway station, from where they would be catching a train to Naigaon," said an officer.

"As Kirti was not responsive, they rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead during treatment," an officer said.

Vanrai police registered a case against the driver on Monday. Yadav was later traced and arrested for negligent driving. The police have also fined Poojari for not wearing a helmet and triple-riding.