Mumbai-Goa Cordelia cruise ship crew member tested Covid positive, 2000 passengers stuck

At least 2,000 passengers have been stranded on the Mumbai-Goa Cordelia cruise after a crew member was infected with a corona. Authorities have asked all passengers to stay on the cruise until they receive a report of their corona test. The ship left Mumbai and landed at the Mormugao cruise terminal in Goa.

Health officials are testing covid of all 2,000 passengers on the cruise. The passengers are eagerly awaiting their report, Live Hindustan reported.

Meanwhile, the crew member infected with the corona has been placed in isolation. The crew member was found to be covid positive in the rapid antigen test.

Authorities have told all passengers to stay on the cruise until they receive reports of their corona test. The crew of the cruise ship has been asked to conduct Covid-19 tests on all passengers at the Salgaonkar Medical Research Center Hospital in Vasco.

