Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 5 Dead After Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri
Five people died after a car in which they were travelling lost control and plunged into Jagbudi River in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district in the early hours of Monday, May 19. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when they were travelling from Mumbai to Devrukh. The driver of the car sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: An accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a car plunged into the Jagbudi River. Five passengers lost their lives, while the driver sustained serious injuries. All the occupants were traveling from Mumbai to Devrukh pic.twitter.com/k9aZGjLJgV— IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025