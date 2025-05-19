Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 5 Dead After Car Plunges Into Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 19, 2025 07:00 IST2025-05-19T07:00:19+5:302025-05-19T07:00:58+5:30

Five people died after a car in which they were travelling lost control and plunged into Jagbudi River in ...

Five people died after a car in which they were travelling lost control and plunged into Jagbudi River in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district in the early hours of Monday, May 19. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when they were travelling from Mumbai to Devrukh. The driver of the car sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

